BJP trying to assassinate my character, says Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru

HOURS AFTER he was arrested for allegedly leading an illegal assembly outside private residence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani following attack on his younger brother, Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru charged on Sunday that the violence was an attempt by the BJP to show him in poor light as he is giving a tough fight to the CM in the Assembly election.

The trouble had started at around 9:30 pm on Saturday when workers of Congress and the BJP clashed at Brahm Samaj Vadi on Raiya Road of the city after a dispute over setting up a hoarding. Rajyaguru’s younger brother Divyaneel was allegedly hit by sticks in the clash and had to be hospitalised after he sustained injuries on his head and foot. Minutes later, Rajyaguru tried to march towards Rupani’s residence on Nirmala Convent Road of the city with his supporters.

However, the Rajkot (east) MLA was detained from the spot and formally arrested at 2 am on Sunday for being part of the illegal assembly outside the CM’s residence. Subsequently, Mitul Donga, who is Congress candidate for Rajkot (east) Assembly seat this time round, vice president of Rajkot city unit of Congress, Mahesh Rajput; Rajyaguru’s close aide Bhavesh Boricha and Jagdish Mori were also arrested. They were taken to police headquarters and released on bail at 4:24 am.

Rajyaguru held a press conference on Sunday afternoon and alleged that BJP was trying to show him in a poor light as he is challenging the CM from the Rajkot (west) seat. “BJP tried to tarnish my image, tried to paint me with every brush yesterday. Apparently they have panicked… I am fighting with police, collector, municipal commissioner and the BJP when they go wrong. I am fighting those who lie and who are goons. In an attempt to derail my campaign, to assassinate my character they demonstrated that I can be beaten up, pulled and pushed. Not only the thugs but police also treated me as if I were a goon,” Rajyaguru said.

The Congress leader said that police officers mistreated him to endear themselves to Rupani’s close aide Nitin Bhardwaj and Kamlesh Mirani, president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP. “Instead of registering complaint of my brother after he was assaulted, police first booked me and arrested me. They registered my brother’s complaint only at 4:15 am today,” said Rajyaguru.

Rajyaguru also said that senior Congress leader and MP Rajeev Satav was also beaten up police when he tried to meet him at headquarters of city police.

The violence was reported less than 24 hours before Prime Minister’s scheduled election meeting in Rajkot on Sunday evening.

Rajyaguru said that Congress had permission to set up hoarding at the location in question but the BJP had torn down its earlier hoarding. When his brother and others went to the place to replace the torn hoarding, they were attacked by BJP workers. “A month ago, Hemu, president of our ward unit was beaten up a month. Despite representations, police did not act in that case. Same persons who attacked by brothers had tried to prevent a Congress meeting a week ago. Had police acted then, the incident of last night could have been prevented. Therefore, after my brother was attacked, we had no option but to go to CM’s residence and stage dharna. But police acted at the behest of Bhardwaj and Mirani and treated me like a goon,” Rajyaguru further said.

After Rajyaguru was detained in the wee hours, both Bhardwaj and Mirani had said that residents of Rajkot had known who the MLA was and added that people will not accept this sadakchhap rajniti or brand of roadside politics. They had also claimed that BJP had purchased the hoarding space in question and had thus right to set up hoarding but Congress workers were trying to remove BJP hoarding.

The MLA also charged that the BJP was giving shelters to goons. “There are MLAs and ministers in the BJP government who are not consistent with prestige of Gujarat, be it MLA from Gondal, Porbandar, Kodinar or Bhavnagar. When I am raising the voice of the society, they are using force and trying to muzzle me.

Rajyaguru said that he would fight the election in a democratic way and expected the BJP do the same. “Else, Vijaybhai (Rupani) should ask me to withdraw from the race saying we are from the same city,” said Rajyaguru.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, who also addressed the media with Rajyaguru demanded that Election Commission of India should take congnisance of yesterday’s incident and ensure that election is fought in free and fair atmosphere.

However, joint commissioner of police of Rajkot defended the action saying police would use force to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Grandhigram police arrested five persons on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged attack on 45-year-old Divyaneel. The five were identified as Raju Dangar, Ranchhod Satiya, Suresh Chudasama, Vitthal Vadodariya and Sanjay Panchasara. They have been booked illegal assembly, voluntarily causing hurt.

