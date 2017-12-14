BJP slams Congress for calling Election Commission its ‘puppet’

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao took a sharp jibe on the Congress, saying it was its “dynastic arrogance” as it attacked the EC. (File photo) BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao took a sharp jibe on the Congress, saying it was its “dynastic arrogance” as it attacked the EC. (File photo)

The BJP on Thursday blasted the Congress after it accused the Election Commission (EC) of acting like a “puppet” of the government. It said the opposition party was looking for excuses before its impending defeat in the Gujarat polls. BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao took a sharp jibe on the Congress, saying it was its “dynastic arrogance” as it attacked the EC. The party should find better excuses for its “impending defeat”, he said and deprecated “verbal abuse” by the Congress.

The Congress was upset because the EC dared to serve notice to “King Rahul”, Rao claimed. “Sheer pettiness of the Congress to call the EC names is glaring. You loved it when the same EC declared Ahmed Patel a winner in the Rajya Sabha poll. Why are you taking out your anger now on it for the (people) spontaneous support to the PM? “Isn’t it too much to expect the EC to act as Parivar’s Darbaris (courtiers of the family)?” he tweeted.

In strong words, Rao also lambasted the Congress and mocked its rule for 10 years when the party converted the PMO into a puppet. “RahulG, You & Mom converted even the Office of PM into a puppet for 10 years? Puppetry is your art. Find better excuses for impending defeat. Verbal abuse is no substitute for a massive election defeat.”

According to PTI, a BJP delegation, which included Cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi among others, also met the Election Commission to refute the charges levelled by the Congress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Though the delegation members did not speak to media on record, sources said they submitted a memorandum to the EC where they accused the opposition party of misleading the poll watchdog and called the attack on it “unfortunate”.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had written a strongly worded letter of complaint to the EC for its “naked prejudice” and “failure to act against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders”. The Congress had accused PM Modi of holding a roadshow in violation of the code of conduct.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewal accused the body of becoming a “puppet at the whims and fancy of BJP.” “A desperate Prime Minister facing defeat in Gujarat holds a Road Show with BJP flags, Flagrantly Flouts the Constitution and Code of Conduct. A Puppet Election Commission looks on with complicity denigrating its role of an independent Arbiter.”

After casting his vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections, PM Modi had walked a distance while waving his inked finger at the huge crowd that had gathered outside the polling booth in a school in Sabarmati. “It is a sad letter day in India’s history for the position of Election Commission of India as an independent arbiter stands compromised,” the Congress’s letter to the EC read as it sought an FIR against PM Modi and other BJP leaders.

