BJP most discussed party during Gujarat, Himachal elections on Facebook

Polling in high-stake Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is over and the wait is now for December 18 when the results will be declared. As political leaders of two mainstream parties, BJP and Congress, hit the campaign trail with all their might, users on social media platforms too were busy weighing in on the elections in the two states.

According to data provided by Avian Media, for the period spanning October 12 to December 12, sitting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh of the Congress had 31 per cent users discussing him on Facebook. Singh is contesting the election from Arki seat in Solan district. Virbhadra’s rival and BJP’s CM face in the hill state, Prem Kumar Dhumal, followed suit, attracting 26 per cent people online.

Moving on from personalities, among political parties it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that figured most in conversations around the Gujarat Assembly elections, attracting 69 per cent chatter on the social networking website. Amid many issues dominating the agenda, economy, at 38 per cent, found most mentions.

With multiple reports of rape, murder and custodial deaths in the state, the law and order situation was also part of the online discourse, followed by defence, education and social issues concerning the common people.

Meanwhile, as exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in Gujarat, as many as 69 per cent people chose to discuss the party in the context of the Gujarat elections with CM candidate Vijay Rupani being the favourite on Facebook platforms.

Even as Congress president-designate Rahul Gandhi created some ripples with his relentless attacks on the BJP during campaigning in Gujarat, he barely left any mark on Facebook. It was Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani who proved to be be the favourite of the netizens on Facebook.

With the Congress also attempting to put the central government on the mat over its economic policies, social media users too spent a lot of time discussing the economy in the context of Gujarat polls on Facebook. It was followed by law and order, defence, education and health.

While the Himachal election was conducted in a single phase, Gujarat saw two phases with the tallest leaders from both BJP and Congress camping in the state for weeks to woo the voters. PM Narendra Modi, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president Amit Shah and a number of cabinet ministers held numerous rallies across the state ahead of the polling.

