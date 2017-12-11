BJP gives ‘vikas’ with ‘suraksha’, says PM Modi at rally near Godhra

“It is in your hands whether you want to continue walking the path of vikas (development) that the BJP has brought, or revert to times of vinash (destruction) under the Congress,” said Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek) “It is in your hands whether you want to continue walking the path of vikas (development) that the BJP has brought, or revert to times of vinash (destruction) under the Congress,” said Narendra Modi. (Express Photo by Hanif Malek)

Claiming incidents of communal clashes have reduced during the BJP’s 22-year rule in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked voters to choose between “vikas and vinaash”. “Was there any Ram Navami celebration (under the Congress rule) without tension?,” Modi asked audience during a public meeting in Kalol in the Panchmahals. The crowd responded in resounding “no”.

“Even during the kite flying festival there used to clashes .. there used to be curfew for months, but all this has stopped now,” the PM said and turned to the crowd again: “Has curfew gone now? Have the clashes stopped? Are the Hindus and the Muslims doing business together?”. The audience shouted “yes”.

In 2002, the Sabarmati Express burning incident and the death of 59 passengers, mostly kar sevaks, in the neighbouring town of Godhra had sparked widespread communal riots in Gujarat. Modi was then the chief minister.

“It is in your hands whether you want to continue walking the path of vikas (development) that the BJP has brought, or revert to times of vinash (destruction) under the Congress. The BJP gives vikas along with shanti (peace), suraksha (safety) and salamati (well-being)… After I resigned as chief minister, Anandiben (Patel) and Vijay Rupani have done a good job in continuing to uproot the anti-socials,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a poll meeting in Vadodara, the Prime Minister said the previous UPA government under Manmohan Singh did not “have the courage” to undertake “surgical strikes” despite terror attacks. “A retired Army officer has recently revealed that after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, the Army had planned to conduct a surgical strike on Pakistan. When they approached PM Manmohan Singh with the blueprint, he did not utter a word. The Army officer has said that Manmohan Singh told them he will look into the plan of the surgical strike. God knows, who did he show the plan and what happened after that,” Modi said.

He also responded to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that under the Gujarat development model only a handful industrialists were benefited. “Do Mukesh Ambani, Nitaben Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokila Ambani, Ratan Tata or Birla come to the bus station to board a bus? Have I made the super-class bus station in Vadodara for the rich?.We took LPG cylinders to the homes of those poor sisters, who would blow wood fire and inhale smoke to cook food. Did we bring this LPG scheme for Adani family or Ambani family?,” he asked.

At Sanand in Ahmedabad district too, the PM targeted Rahul for his remarks on development there and the BJP government transformed the region into a manufacturing hub. “I have grown up in the land of Sanand…you have inculcated values in me that ‘kursi (power)’ will come and go…Modi has not taken birth for kursi, Modi has been born for the khushi of Hindustan. And therefore, I am saying even today…all those who have looted this country, who have looted the poor, they will have to pay back to the poor and I will certainly take it back,” he said.

Modi alleged that in the past 35-40 years of Congress rule in the state, the Sanand-Viramgam region was utterly neglected and it was only the BJP government that brought national and international companies to the region to set up manufacturing plants in the past 10 years.

Addressing a gathering with a sore throat, Modi said, “10 years ago, did anyone imagine that a small village like Sanand can achieve such heights of development?” Saying that Rahul should have done his homework before coming to Gujarat, Modi said, “You should not believe in what we say. But, there is one magazine from Delhi which is close to your family… And that magazine had, five-seven years back, published a Special Issue on how Sanand region is getting transformed… Rahulbhai, you should have read that magazine before coming to Gujarat.”

Targeting the BJP government in Gujarat for handing out “benefits” for the Tata Motors’ Nano manufacturing plant in Sanand, Rahul had recently asked people at a gathering, “But did you get any benefit from the factory? Do you drive a Tata Nano?… Did your children get employment in the factory?”

