Gujarat election results 2017: BJP gains in Nano zone Sanand, but faces defeat in two other auto hubs

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of development in Sanand, after the Tatas set up the Nano factory there, in most of his campaign speeches, the BJP won the constituency. Sanand also houses the Ford Motors project. In other automobile hubs of the state, the ruling party retained Bhuj and Halol but lost in Viramgam and Becharaji, homes to several Japanese automobile and auto-ancillary firms.

In Sanand, BJP’s Kanubhai Patel defeated Congress candidate Pushpaben Dabhi by 7,721 votes. In 2012, his father Karamsinh Patel had won the seat by 4,148 votes on a Congress ticket. Karamsinh switched to the BJP in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls in August this year. “The victory in Sanand vindicates our stand on development. People have experienced growth fueled by the BJP government, and that reflects in the result,” BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told The Indian Express. In the last 10 years, several auto-ancillary, FMCG and other manufacturing firms have been set up in Sanand, on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

In 2013, the Gujarat government paid Rs 1,700 crore to more than 400 farmers for acquiring land near Sanand. Earlier this year, about 1,500 hectares of this acquired land was allotted for a second Japanese industrial park. The BJP, however, lost the neighbouring seats of Viramgam and Becharaji, which house units such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motors and the state’s first Japanese industrial park. Asked why the victory in Sanand did not reflect in Viramgam or Becharaji, a local BJP leader said, “There was internal opposition to the candidates.”

