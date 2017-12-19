Gujarat elections result: BJP deepens urban support, Congress widens rural reach

BJP supporters at the state party head office. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) BJP supporters at the state party head office. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The BJP polled over seven percentage points more than the Congress and its allies but lost 16 seats as against Congress’s gain of 18 (including allies).

This apparent paradox is explained by a massive urban-rural divide in Gujarat votes.

This time, the BJP polled 1.47 crore votes (49.1 per cent) while the Congress and its allies polled 1.26 crore (42.1 per cent) votes. In absolute terms, BJP’s lead over the Congress has shrunk to 20.64 lakh votes as against its over 24.45-lakh lead in the 2012 Assembly elections.

The BJP’s lead across 99 assembly constituencies amounts to a total of 29.67 lakh votes over Congress. However, almost 72 per cent (21.26 lakh votes) of this lead is concentrated in 48 urban Assembly segments won by the BJP across the state. In the 51 rural seats it has won, the BJP’s lead, however, stands at just about 28 per cent (8.41 lakh votes). This is a further urban skew in favour of BJP as compared to 2012 when BJP’s urban margins (across 52 seats) constituted about 65 per cent of its cumulative victory margins across total 115 seats it had won.

In fact, a scrutiny of BJP’s victory margins across 99 assembly segments reveals that BJP won with huge margins in urban areas as compared to rural areas.

While BJP’s margin on an average in the urban areas stood at 44,295 votes (up from 37805 in 2012) while in rural areas, its average winning margin was just 16,483 votes (marginally down from 16,688 in 2012.)

On an average, BJP’s victory margin stood at 29,968 votes across 99 Assembly segments it won in 2017 elections. In 2012, the average BJP victory margin stood at 26,236 votes across 115 seats won by it.

In contrast, the scrutiny of Congress’s victory margins doesn’t suggest such a massive urban skew.

The Congress’s lead across 77 Assembly seats translates into a lead of 10.28 lakh votes over BJP. However, about 88 per cent (9,07,910 votes) of Congress leads come from rural areas while only about 12 per cent (1,20,043) of the winning margin came from winning urban seats across the state.

As against an average victory margin of 12,004 in the 10 urban constituencies it won this time (in 2012, Congress’s average winning margin in urban areas was 5513), the Congress’s average winning margin in the 67 rural seats it won was 13,529 votes (average rural winning margin in 2012 was 14,456).

On an average, Congress’s winning margin this time was 13,331 votes across the 77 Assembly seats. This is similar to its average winning margin of 13,577 across 61 seats it won in 2012.

Of the 58 urban seats (where urban population is more than 50 per cent), the BJP has won 48 Assembly seats, the Congress has won remaining 10. In 2012, the BJP had won 52 urban seats while Congress had won only six urban seats. Of the 124 rural seats, BJP has won 51 (down from 63 last time) and the Congress has won 67 seats (up from 55 in 2012).

Region-wise, the BJP seems to have witnessed an attrition in Assembly seats across every region – South (loss of 3 seats), North (3), Saurashtra (11 seats), and Kutch (1 seat) – except in Central Gujarat where the ruling party gained couple of seats winning 22 from the region comprising 40 seats.

Apart from the loss of seats, the depth of BJP’s challenges in Saurashtra and Kutch region is additionally evident from its poor winning margins in these regions. As against an average winning margin of 29,968 votes (across 99 seats won), BJP’s victory margin is just 19,194 votes in Saurashtra and 13,663 in Kutch region.

The Saurashtra region has been the epicentre of the Patidar agitation where depressed cotton and groundnut prices fueled anger in the farming community.

