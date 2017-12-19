Gujarat election results 2017: Two first-timers among Congress candidates who defeated BJP’s big names

Chirag Kalariya and Naushad Solanki were among the Congress winners Chirag Kalariya and Naushad Solanki were among the Congress winners

Congress’s Geniben Thakor defeated Health and Family Welfare Minister Shankar Chaudhary by 6,655 votes

Seat: Vav

Thakor, a resident of Abasana village of Bhabhar taluka in Banaskantha district, is an OBC candidate. An undergraduate, Thakor was a member of Banaskantha district panchayat. Chaudhary had defeated her in 2012, but this time she designed a campaign herself. Congress’s Vimal Chudasama defeated Water Supply and Civil Aviation Minister Jasha Barad by 20,450 votes

Seat: Somnath

The Congress gave the ticket to Chudasama (37), who belongs to Koli community, keeping in mind the caste profile of the voters. Kolis form the single largest group of electorate in the constituency. A farmer by profession, Chudasama holds a BCom degree. Chudasama is also a distant relative of BJP leader Parsottam Solanki. Congress’s Chirag Kalariya defeated Agriculture Minister Chiman Sapariya by 2,518 votes

Seat: Jamjodhpur

After his grandfather Vitthalbhai Kalariya and father Ramesh, who won on a Congress ticket in 1985, Chirag (40) is third from his family to be elected an MLA. His mother Ramilaben Kalariya is the incumbent president of Jamjodhpur taluka panchayat. A BCom degree-holder and a farmer and investor by profession, Chirag won in his maiden Assembly election. He is also a director in the board of Jamjodhpur agriculture produce market committee. Congress’s Naushad Solanki defeated Speaker Ramanlal Vora by 3,728 votes.

Seat: Dasada (SC)

Son of former Surendranagar Congress unit president Bhalibhai Solanki, Naushad (45) is the chairman of Scheduled Caste cell of Gujarat PCC. A resident of Dhrangadhra town in Surendrangar district, Naushad holds a diploma in civil engineering. He defeated Vora in his maiden Assembly election. Congress’s Pravin Maru defeated Women and Child Welfare Minister Atamaram Parmar by 9,424 votes

Seat: Gadadha (SC)

A former MLA, Maru (51) has an old rivalry with Parmar. A resident of Bhavnagar city, Maru snatched his old seat after 15 years. After winning their 2002 fight, he lost the 2007 elections. A petrol pump owner, Maru again lost to Parmar in 2012 elections from the same seat by more than 9,000 votes. However, this time he won by as many seats. Congress’s Premsinh Devji Vasava defeated Forest Minister Shabdasharan Tadvi by 6,329 votes

Seat: Nandod

An alumnus of M R Arts and Science College in Rajasthan, Vasava is a three-term MLA from Rajpipla constituency in Narmada, which was delimited in 2008 to create Nandod constituency. Vasava had won in 1980, 1985 and 1998. He was defeated by the BJP candidates in 1995 and 2002. Congress’s Shivabhai Bhuriya defeated BJP minister Keshabhai Chauhan by a margin of 972 votes

Seat: Deodar

Congress office bearers said that low-profile Bhuriya is a popular leader and his name was chosen after much deliberation. A woman Congress leader was in the race for the ticket instead of Bhuriya, but the latter was chosen at eleventh hour. Officials said that Bhuriya, being a grassroots-level worker, was successful in local election and his victory was expected.

