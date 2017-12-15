Behind Congress’ roadshow complaint, PM Modi’s 100m walk, show of inked finger

The crowd waves at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘roadshow’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express photo: Javed Raja) The crowd waves at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘roadshow’ in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Ahmedabad’s Ranip area, under the Sabarmati Assembly segment, went into a frenzy around noon on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy arrived. Dressed in an off-white kurta and printed dark blue jacket, the Prime Minister walked to the booth, his vehicles and security personnel in tow. The road to Nishan Vidyalaya, which housed the polling station, was barricaded and people stood on both sides of the street, cheering the Prime Minister and shooting videos on their phones.

On his way to the school, at the Bhagirath tea stall, Modi touched the feet of his elder brother Sombhai Modi, who lives in the Someshwar tenement where the Prime Minister is registered as a voter. Sombhai had voted early in the morning.

Modi stood in queue for about five to seven minutes outside room No. 3 before his turn, as voter number 393, came. After casting his vote, he walked back holding up the left index finger with the indelible ink mark, showing it to the crowd which shouted “Modi Modi”. Some in the crowd also waved the BJP flag.

People stood on the balcony of shopping plazas along the road to the school, which mostly housed tuition classes. Modi marched with a smile for nearly 100 m before he stood on the SUV’s footboard, turned the index finger in full view of the crowd before getting into the vehicle.

The Congress termed this a “roadshow” and lodged a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer. The district election officer of Ahmedabad has been directed to probe the matter and file a report.

Booth officer K R Patel told The Indian Express that “Modi waited for about five to seven minutes in the queue.” Police officers, who were present on the spot, said the voters’ line was cut short for the Prime Minister’s visit and only eight voters were allowed to stand behind Modi.

On April 20, 2014, when the Lok Sabha polls were on, Modi, then chief minister, was accused of violating the model code of conduct and influencing voters in the same area as he clicked a selfie with a symbol of Lotus — the BJP symbol — after casting his vote. He also addressed mediapersons after casting his vote. Following a controversy, the Election Commission lodged an FIR against Modi under sections 126 (1) (a) and 126 (l) (b) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch later investigated the case and gave a clean chit to Modi.

