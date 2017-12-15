Assembly elections forecast: BJP to win both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat

Exit polls predict BJP’s win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit polls predict BJP’s win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

THE BJP is headed for a landslide win in Himachal Pradesh trouncing the incumbent Congress and is set to begin its sixth consecutive term in power in Gujarat holding on to its current strength, exit polls on TV channels suggested Thursday.

For the Congress, the exit poll data was disappointing after what many in the party say was their most spirited campaign in the state led by Rahul Gandhi, who is set to take the reins of the party as its new president on December 16.

The lowest for the BJP in Gujarat was predicted by India Today-Axis My India survey with 99-113 and the highest by News 24-Today’s Chanakya that forecast 124-146 seats for the BJP, up to 31 seats more than its present tally of 115 in the 182-member Assembly. In the 2012 Assembly polls in Gujarat, the BJP had won 115 seats, the Congress 61.

In Pictures: Gujarat exit polls 2017: BJP retains state, Congress to increase tally

For Himachal, with a strength of 68 seats, the lowest predicted for the Congress was 6 by News 24-Today’s Chankaya and the maximum for BJP was 55 by Chanakya and India Today-Axis My India survey.

In the 2012 polls in Himachal, the Congress had won 36 and the BJP 26 seats.

Gujarat has seen a high-decibel, bitter and intense campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP while Rahul led his party’s battle in the state.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls

The last week of the campaign witnessed a public spat between the two parties after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used “neech” to describe the Prime Minister for which he was criticised vehemently. The Congress suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party for his remark. Subsequently, Modi alleged that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were among others who conspired with their Pakistani guests at a dinner at Aiyar’s residence to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

This triggered a strong response from Manmohan Singh who sought an apology from the PM.

Also Read: Gujarat Exit Polls

The November-December elections are seen as a referendum on BJP government’s economic policies after its ambitious moves like demonetisation and the rolling-out of GST which, from reports on the ground, had hit traders as well as industrialists. The ongoing agitation by farmers in different parts of Gujarat and the Patidar protests for jobs and quotas had troubled the BJP in rural areas during the campaign.

The polls also saw Rahul Gandhi campaigning intensely in the state, extensively using social media and visiting as many as a dozen temples. This was seen as an attempt to dispel the perception of his party being anti-Hindu and prevent the campaign from being polarised. Gandhi also steered clear of making any overtures to the minority community for their votes.

Gujarat

India Today-Axis My India: Congress (68-82), BJP (99-113) Others (1-4)

Times Now: Congress (66), BJP (113) Others (3)

India TV: Congress (65-75), BJP (104-114) Others (0-4)

ABP: Congress (64), BJP (117) Others (1)

News18 C voters: Congress (74) BJP (108) Others (-)

News 24: Congress (47) BJP (135) Others (-)

NewsX: Congress (65) BJP (115) Others (0-2)

Himachal Pradesh

India Today-Axis My India: Congress (13-20), BJP (47-55) Others (0-2)

Times Now: Congress (17) BJP (51) Others (-)

News 24: Congress (13), BJP (55) Others (-)

ABP: Congress (29) BJP (38) Others (1)

NewsX: Congress (18-24) BJP (42-50) Others (2)

Final results will be declared on December 18.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App