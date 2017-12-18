Rahul Gandhi to Congress workers after results: You are different, you fought anger with dignity

“I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi. “I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

As the BJP emerged victorious in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the newly elected president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday thanked the people of both states for showing him love and respect. After the poll results came out, Gandhi, who extensively campaigned in Gujarat, tweeted, “The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.”

The young scion of the Gandhi family, however, took a dig at the BJP after his congratulatory message. “My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage,” he wrote in another tweet.

The Congress contested the elections in Gujarat with the support of Patidar leader Hardik Patel. They also roped in Dalit leader Jigesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakor, both of whom won from their respective constituencies. Mewani contested as an independent candidate, with the support of Congress, from Vadgam, while Alpesh contested from Radhanpur on Congress ticket.

The BJP headed for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat assembly polls, and was set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his partymen for the victory in both states, saying the results indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development.

“I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly,” he said in a series of tweets.

He also said the results proved that there is a strong support for “politics of good governance and development”. “I salute the hardworking BJP karyakartas (workers) in these states for their hard work which has led to these impressive victories,” he said.

