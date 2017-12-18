PM Modi: Results indicate people’s support for politics of good governance and development

(Express Photo/Renuka Puri) (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his party workers for the victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections. The prime minister said the results indicate people’s strong support for politics of good governance and development. He also promised the people of both the states that his party will serve them tirelessly.

“I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories,” tweeted Modi.

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

The BJP headed for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat, and is set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, tightening the party’s grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away.

“Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (whoever wins is the king), said Union minister Smriti Irani, when asked if the Congress gave it a tough fight.

The BJP called the results a vote for development pushed by Prime Minister Narendera Modi, who was the tireless star campaigner in both states. The Congress took solace in the fact that it bettered its tally in Gujarat, the home turf of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App