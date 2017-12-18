Assembly Election results 2017: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani wins in Rajkot West, Prem Kumar Dhumal loses in Himachal

Assembly Election results 2017: The BJP and Congress are in a tough fight. Assembly Election results 2017: The BJP and Congress are in a tough fight.

Going by counting trends on Monday, BJP is set to secure a majority in both Himachal and Gujarat Assemblies. According to latest updates, BJP won 98 seats and is leading in 1 seats in Gujarat. Congress, meanwhile, won 76 seats in Gujarat and is leading in one seats. While one NCP candidate and two Bhartiya Tribal party candidate won, three independent candidates have won in the polls.

Trends also give the saffron party a clear majority in Himachal where they are leading in two seats and have won 42. Congress is ahead in two constituencies and have won in 19 seats. One independent candidate is leading while one emerged victorious in the polls. Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Rakesh Singha won the Theog constituency with 24,791 votes defeating BJP candidate Rakesh Verma.

The initial scare of BJP’s decimation in Gujarat seems to have subsided and the party’s chief ministeral candidate, Vijay Rupani, who was trailing in Rajkot West seat, has won with a whopping lead of 30,000 votes. In Himachal Pradesh, however, where the BJP has maintained a lead since the counting began, party’s CM face Prem Kumar Dhumal is laggging behind Congress candidate in Sujanpur.

Counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh began 8 am Monday with early trends showing a neck and neck fight between the BJP and Congress in Gujarat.

Here are updates on the heavyweight candidates of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections:

# Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani won by a huge lead of over 53,000 votes in the Rajkot West seat. Congress candidate Indranil Rajguru is at the second position with 77,831 votes. The contest between Rupani and Rajyaguru, one of the richest candidates, had been closely watched. During the campaigning, Rajyaguru was arrested for allegedly leading an illegal assembly outside private residence of Rupani following an attack on his brother.

# After trailing in the Mehsana constituency initially, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel wins by over 7,137 votes. Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel is second. Jivabhai had claimed three EVMs used in the second phase of elections on December 14 were found to be connected with Bluetooth.

# Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani wins by over 27,000 votes on Bhavnagar West seat.

# OBC leader Alpesh Thakor won Radhanpur seat by over 14,000 votes against BJP candidate Solanki Thakor.

# Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani wins by over 19,000 votes in Vadgam. Congress did not field a candidate for this constituency, which is a traditional stronghold of the party. BJP leader Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai is second with 75,801 votes. Interestingly, Congress sitting MLA Manibhai Vaghela had won the seat by a margin of 21,000 votes in the last assembly polls. While Mevani too was ahead by over 21,000 votes, he is now leading with over 18,000 votes.

# Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil lost by nearly 9,000 votes from Kutch’s Mandvi. Virendrasinh Jadeja of BJP won.

# Former JDU leader and now Bhartiya Tribal Party candidate Chhotu Vasava’s won in the Jhagadia Assembly Constituency in Bharuch with a huge lead of 48,948 votes. His son Mahesh Vasava is leading by over 21,000 votes in Dediapada in Narmada district. BJP candidate and sitting MLA Motilal Vasava is at the second position with 61,275.

# Congress candidate Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai wins in Una with a margin of nearly 5000 votes. BJP candidate Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki is on the second position. Una district had made news in 2016 after a group of vigilantes assaulted, stripped and flogged a group of Dalit youth claiming they had skinned in cow.

# Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh wins by over 6,000 votes in Arki. BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal second.

# BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal is lost by nearly 3,000 votes in Sujanpur constituency. He was contesting against Congress’ Rajinder Rana who by 21,492 votes. With Dhumal’s loss, BJP has to look for a new CM face

# Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh won in Shimla Rural.

# HPCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is leading by nearly 2,000 votes against BJP candidate Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun constituency.

