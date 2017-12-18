Assembly election results 2017: Chief Election Commissioner says EVM cannot be tampered with

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: CEC AK Joti assured EVMs cannot be tampered with. (Express File Photo by Subham Dutta) Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: CEC AK Joti assured EVMs cannot be tampered with. (Express File Photo by Subham Dutta)

As counting of votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections is underway, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti on Monday assured that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) cannot be tampered with. Joti’s assertion comes at a time when many have raised questions over the alleged EVM tampering in some booths. “I assure you that there can be no tampering with the EVMs” CEC Joti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress candidate of Mehsana constituency Jivabhai Patel, who is pitted against Deputy CM Nitin Patel, had claimed that three EVMs used in the second phase of elections on December 14 were found to be connected with Bluetooth. Citing this as an example, Patel had requested that “at the time of counting of votes, the paper slips of VVPATs corresponding to these EVMs should also be counted.”

Assembly elections results 2017 LIVE Updates

The CEC said, “Questions being raised about EVMs have already been answered by us in the media. VVPATs were there in every polling stations in Gujarat, which enabled voters to see whom they voted for, so issues being raised aren’t right. I assure that EVMS cannot be tampered with.” Joti added that the Gujarat Chief Electoral officer had made all arrangements at all places in counting halls in the state.

“EVMs cannot be tampered with, even in the future. I am very clear about this. During my time, BJP had raised doubts on EVM so we had also held a demonstration like earlier this year for all to come and try rig it” former CEC Naveen Chawla told ANI.

“EVMs are stand alone machines, aren’t connected to any network, can’t be influenced over bluetooth or wireless message, so to say EVMs have something wrong is absolutely incorrect. It’s only a glorified calculator, moment you open it, it goes dead” said another former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami.

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results 2017 LIVE UPDATES

Ahead of the elections in Gujarat, political parties had demanded installation of jammers in strong rooms where the EVMs are stored and polling station areas. They also asked mobiles to be disallowed within 200 meters of polling stations.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd