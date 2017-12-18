Amit Shah on election results: This is victory of development over dynasty

Election results: “People reposed faith in PM Modi’s path of vikas,” said Amit Shah Election results: “People reposed faith in PM Modi’s path of vikas,” said Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah congratulated his party men for the victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh saying the “results are a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation.” Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, Shah said, “We have once again emerged triumphant. I offer heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat and Hiamchal Pradesh that they gave us another opportunity to serve them.”

Hitting out at the Congress for doing “politics of caste”, Shah said “but people of the state rejected their idea”. “The way the Congress tried to fuel the fire of caste politics in Gujarat, BJP managed to overcome this and people of the state defeated them,” said Shah, adding all big leaders of the Congress have lost the elections.

“People have reposed faith in Modi’s path of vikas. This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation,” said Shah who came to the party headquarters with much fanfare.

Reacting to the poll results in Himachal, Shah said, “The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows that people there want to join PM Narendra Modi in the journey to development.”

Shah expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in 2019 elections. “We are confident that when we go into 2019 elections under the leadership of PM Modi we will once again get people’s support and Modi ji’s aim for the youth in 2022 will become a reality,” said Shah. He also added that the BJP “will win the upcoming assembly election in four states, including Karnataka”.

On being asked about the seats which the party lost in Gujarat, Shah said, “As per poll outcome so far, voting percentage in favour of BJP in Gujarat has gone up to 49.10 from 47.85 per cent in 2012.

