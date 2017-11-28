Amid ‘Rupani viral clip’, five Jains quit race for Wadhwan

The BJP flag (Express Photo) The BJP flag (Express Photo)

Five Jain candidates, who had filed nomination as Independents from Wadhwan constituency of Surendranagar district, are said to have withdrawn, reportedly after pressure from “top BJP leaders”. The Jains in the area had initially protested against the BJP’s decision to not field sitting MLA Varshaben Doshi, a Jain, from the seat.

Instead, the party nominated Dhanjibhai Patel, a Kadva Patidar who owns Makson group, a confectionery-making firm. On Monday, an audio clip of a purported conversation between one of the Independent candidates and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asking him to withdraw his nomination went viral.

In the clip, a voice, purportedly of the Chief Minister, is heard telling one ‘Nareshbhai’ to withdraw his candidature.

Nareshbhai Shah, one of the five Independent candidates who withdrew his nomination, however, told The Indian Express that the audio clip was fake. “This is entirely a fake audio clip. I have even filed a complaint at Surendranagar Crime Branch. This is a conspiracy,” he said.

The five Independents who withdrew their candidature on November 24 — the last day for withdrawing nominations — are Rachit Shah, Bharat Kothari, Bhavesh Vora and Milan Shah apart from Naresh Shah.

The entire episode began after the BJP declared its first list when it dropped two-time MLA Varshaben Doshi. Doshi had then publicly “accepted” the party’s decision and “requested” her supporters to vote for Dhanjibhai Patel. The Jain community, however, were miffed with the BJP’s decision and declared that it will field Independent candidate from the community.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Doshi said, “I have no clue about the clip nor the alleged pressure from the higher ups for withdrawal of nominations. The Jain community was hurt since I belong to the same community. But I completely respect the decision of the party, and have also tried to make them understand that let us not associate the seat with any community or caste.”

She added that she was not disappointed or hurt by the party’s decision. When contacted BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said he was not aware of the audio clip that has gone viral. Wadhwan has nearly 17,000 Jain voters and the seat will go to polls on December 9.

