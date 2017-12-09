Amid BJP’s claim of development in Gujarat, two Saurashtra villages boycott polling over basic amenities

Polling staff sit idle in Bhatiya village in Amreli on Saturday. (Express Photo by Dashrathsinh Rathod ) Polling staff sit idle in Bhatiya village in Amreli on Saturday. (Express Photo by Dashrathsinh Rathod )

WHILE THE ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been saying that it is seeking votes for Assembly election one more time on the issue of development it has done in the state, residents of two villages in Saurashtra region boycotted polling on Saturday saying the state government had failed to provide them basic amenities like roads, water, electricity etc.

None of the 1,068 voters in Gaji village of Tankara taluka in Morbi district turned up at the polling booth set up by the Election Commission of India in the village throughout day. Similarly, no voter in Bhaniya village in Khambha taluka of Amreli district exercised their franchise. This is second consecutive election that residents of Bhaniya have boycotted an election after the 2015 district panchayat poll.

Gajdi falls in administrative jurisdiction of Morbi district but is part of Kalavad Assembly constituency in Jamnagar district. “After getting the information that residents of the village were boycotting polls, I sent a team of officials who tried to persuade them to take part in the election. Efforts went on till 4 pm but the residents remained adamant saying they will take part in the election only after government gives an assurance that the village will get drinking water from a particular source and that roads will also be built. We were also in touch with district collector of Morbi over the issue. But since the village is not part of our administrative purview, we couldn’t give them assurance,” Ravi Shankar, district electoral officer and district collector of Jamnagar said.

Shankar added that they had reported the matter to chief electoral officer of Gujarat and the EC.

The village has population of around 1600 majority of whom are Ahirs and farmers by profession. Village sarpanch Harsur Boricha told The Indian Express that their demands had been pending for long time. “A pipeline was laid to pump drinking water to our village from Dhrol town in Jamnagar district. But they never pumped water to our village saying we should contact authorities of Morbi district after it came into existence in late 2013. We approached officers in Morbi repeatedly over the issue but each time, they told us that we were getting water from Dhrol. Since we are not getting water from anywhere else, the entire village is dependent on a well in the village but it goes dry during summer,” said Boricha.

The village is located on the bank of Demi river and there is no bridge to cross it. “There is a causeway but it is too dangerous as water keeps on flowing on it. Villagers have 400 bigha of their agricultural land on the other side of the river and they find it difficult to cross it when downstream Demi-III dam is full. We had approached MLA Raghavji Patel over the issue and he had raised on the floor of Assembly. But nothing has happened so far,” the sarpanch said adding if the authorities did not pay attention to their woes, the village will also boycott village panchayat poll due in February next year.

The poll boycott comes amid the claim of the ruling BJP that it is seeking seek votes in the name of development this Assembly election. Incidentally, the Kalavad Assembly seat is also presently with the BJP.

On the the hand, Bhaniya is located inside Gir forest and its 800 residents had boycotted district panchayat poll in 2015 alleging the government had failed to provide them good approach road and round-the-clock electricity. The villagers also abstained from voting for the Assembly election on Saturday.

“Primary report from the returning officer says that nobody from the village exercised their franchise despite efforts to persuade them,” Rajesh Aal, deputy district electoral officer of Amreli said.

Bhaniya village is part of Dhari Assembly constituency from where former minister and senior BJP leader Dilip Sanghani is in the fray. The village is surrounded by forests and sources said that development projects are facing hurdles due to green norms. Villagers also complain that mobile telephone service are aslso not available in their village. Majority of the villagers are cattle-herders.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App