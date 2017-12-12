Alpesh Thakor reveals ‘secret’ of PM Modi’s ‘fair’ skin: 5 mushrooms worth Rs 80k each

Alpesh Thakor said the PM ate imported mushrooms from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000 (Express Photo) Alpesh Thakor said the PM ate imported mushrooms from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000 (Express Photo)

The hotly contested Gujarat election campaign is witnessing a bitter war of words among rival parties while there have been a few light-hearted moments too. One such rare instance was seen on Tuesday when OBC leader and Congress’ new face Alpesh Thakor decided to reveal the “secret” behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “fair skin”‘.

Addressing a rally at Radhanpur constituency of Patan district, from where he is contesting, Thakor claimed the PM ate imported mushrooms from Taiwan and each of them cost Rs 80,000. Amidst applause from the audience, the OBC leader said Modi consumes five mushrooms a day and this has made his skin fair.

“Modi ji eats mushrooms from Taiwan. One mushroom costs Rs 80,000 and he eats 5 mushrooms a day. He was dark like me but he became fair because of these imported mushrooms,” Thakor, who last year led a statewide agitation against the Patidar demand for quota, quipped.

Seeking to portray the ruling BJP party as anti-poor – which the Congress has repeatedly highlighted during its sustained attack against the Centre – Thakor said the poor cannot afford the food that Modi eats. “You cannot have what PM Modi eats because it is not a food for the poor. A source told me Modi ji has been eating it (imported mushrooms) since he was the CM of Gujarat. I have seen his earlier photos. He was dark like me, but now he has grown fairer,” Thakor said as a ripple of laughter ran through the audience.

Trying to draw a parallel with corruption, Thakor said if a PM consumed food worth Rs 4,00,000 a day, then his cadres must be spending a lot more. “If a PM eats food worth Rs 4,00,000 in a day, can you imagine how much his party workers might be spending?” Thakor said.

