Alpesh Takor’s seat in Radhanpur, Gujarat: OBC high and in his zone

Alpesh Thakor in Radhanpur Monday. (Express Photo: Ritu Sharma) Alpesh Thakor in Radhanpur Monday. (Express Photo: Ritu Sharma)

In Radhanpur, the constituency that OBC leader Alpesh Thakor will contest, OBCs make up an estimated two-thirds of the population; the voter count this year is 2.59 lakh.

Alpesh was widely expected to get the ticket ever since he joined the Congress. He filed his nomination Monday.

Radhanpur is one of four seats in Patan district, where Alpesh wields his influence. All four have a majority OBC population. Radhanpur’s 67% OBC count is the highest among the four seats. The BJP holds the seat, having won narrowly in 2012.

Patan (65%) and Chanasma (60% OBC votes) are held by the BJP and Siddhpur (54%) by the Congress. In all four seats, the Thakor community is dominant among OBCs who also include Koli, Rabari and Chaudhary.

Alpesh had joined the Congress recently after having shot into prominence by targeting the BJP government for its poor implementation of prohibition and campaigning against addiction.

He filed his nomination a couple of hours after BJP candidate Lavingji Thakor had filed his papers. Originally a Congress leader, Lavingji has been part of Shankarsinh Vaghela’s camp and had once vacated Radhanpur seat for him — in 1996-97, when Vaghela defeated Shankar Chaudhary and went on to become chief minister.

