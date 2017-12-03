Ahead of PM Modi visit, Congress, BJP workers clash in Rajkot; 3 detained

BJP blamed Congress for the clashes between party workers in Rajkot. (ANI/Twitter) BJP blamed Congress for the clashes between party workers in Rajkot. (ANI/Twitter)

Gujarat Congress candidate Indranil Rajyaguru was detained by police after he rushed to the private residence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Rajkot after Rajyaguru’s younger brother was allegedly injured in a clash with BJP workers late on Saturday night. The incident came on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Rajkot for addressing an election meeting on Sunday.

Police said that Congress and BJP workers clashed near Kanaiya Chowk on Raiya Road over setting up hoardings late on Saturday evening. Rajyaguru’s brother Divyanil was injured in the clash and was rushed to a private hospital. Hospital sources said Divyanil had sustained injuries in his eye and head.

The BJP blamed Congress for the incident. “This is a ploy of Congress to disturb law and order ahead of PM’s visit to Rajkot,” BJP spokesperson Raju Dhruv said. Kamlesh Mirani, president of Rajkot city unit of the BJP, claimed Congress started the violence. “BJP had installed hoarding on Raiya Road after getting due permission. Congress workers tried to pull it down but BJP workers prevented them. It was Congress workers who started it,” said Mirani.

Meanwhile, Rajyaguru rushed towards Rupani’s private residence on Nirmala Convent Road with his supporters after the violence on Raiya Road. “The incident has occurred due to lax policing. We had demanded that the goons of BJP be checked but police didn’t do that, leading to the incident,” Rajyaguru, who is challenging CM Rupani from Rajkot (west) Assembly constituency this election, told reporters. Rajyaguru is also sitting Congress MLA from Rajkot (east).

However, after he tried to march towards Rupani’s residence, Rajyaguru was detained by police. Minutes later, Mitul Donga –who is Congress candidate for Rajkot (east) Assembly constituency– was also detained.

“After the clash on Raiya Road, police took required action and told Rajyaguru that we shall register an offence. But he did not cooperate with police,” Joint Commissioner of Rajkot city police Dipak Bhatt said. He added that police had detained three people and more were being rounded up.

Rupani was in Rajkot on Saturday for campaigning in his electoral constituency of Rajkot (west). Rajkot will vote in the first phase of Assembly elections on December 9.

