After UP civic poll results, I doubt EVM process: Sharad Yadav

Yadav also said leaders of opposition parties will soon meet to discuss a strategy to prevent the tamepring of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Gujarat elections. (Express File) Yadav also said leaders of opposition parties will soon meet to discuss a strategy to prevent the tamepring of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Gujarat elections. (Express File)

Rajya Sabha MP and leader of JD(U) faction Sharad Yadav on Monday raised doubts over the functioning of EVMs, claiming in the recently held Uttar Pradesh civic elections the BJP performed well only on those seats where the voting machines were used.

He also said leaders of opposition parties will soon meet to discuss a strategy to prevent the tamepring of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Gujarat elections. “All this while, parties in the Opposition were talking about EVM tampering, but I did not speak on it because I was not convinced. However, with the recent UP civic poll results, I am inclined to doubt the EVM process. It raises a question when the party, which claims to have swept the UP civic polls, performs so poorly in areas where ballot papers were used,” he told reporters here.

Yadav was here to support the campaigning by former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava who is contesting the Gujarat Assembly elections from his son’s Bhartiya Tribal Party. He slammed the ruling BJP for not doing enough for tribals in Gujarat. “After Jharkhand and Odisha, most number of tribals are in Gujarat. What vikas are they (BJP) talking about if it doesn’t reach the last person in the state? Do tribals in Gujarat have pucca houses?,” he asked.

He also said the “prosperity of Gujarat” was a result of hard work of people of the state and no political party can claim credit for it. BTP candidates, who are contesting from six seats after a seat-sharing deal between Congress and Chhotu Vasava, who till recently was working president of the Sharad Yadav-faction of JD(U).

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App