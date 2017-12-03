After slain soldier’s daughter pulled out of CM rally, family shown plot it seeks

Rupali being dragged out from CM event. Rupali being dragged out from CM event.

A day after a slain soldier’s daughter was dragged out of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s public meeting in Kevadia Colony for protesting their grievances at the venue, the Narmada district administration on Saturday showed a plot of land, one of the demands of the family. For the last 13 years, the family had been demanding a road-facing land for building a house, as also to set up a small business.

On Friday, Rupali Tadvi, 16, daughter of Ashok Tadvi, a soldier killed in Kashmir in 2002, was protesting at the venue of Rupani’s election meeting to tell the CM about her family’s grievances when she was taken out of the venue by policewomen.

On Saturday, the Narmada district administration approached Rekha Tadvi to seek written consent for a 200-sq m plot. District Collector R S Ninama told The Sunday Express that land allotment is in process since September, and the district administration showed the plot to the family on Saturday.

Rekha Tadvi, who has three daughters, said, “We are seeking this land since 2004. We cannot run our home with the meagre pension amount…. I am happy it has finally happened.” She defended her daughter’s decision to try and meet Rupani at the rally venue. “Yesterday I was kept under police watch and could not step out. So Rupali went to the event…,” Rekha said.

