A day after Sanjay Kakade predicts loss for party, Anil Shirole says BJP will win Gujarat

A DAY after Sanjay Kakade, an independent MP supported by the BJP, predicted that the BJP will not win enough seats in Gujarat to form the government, the party’s Pune MP Anil Shirole said he was confident that the party will win in the state, as it has been doing for the past 22 years. At a press conference on Sunday, Shirole said, “History will repeat itself. Thanks to the work and charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the organisational skills of party president Amit Shah, the party will get a majority easily.”

On Saturday, during an interview to a TV channel in Pune, Kakade had said, “According to a survey by my team, the BJP will not get majority in Gujarat… This is based on a survey among voters in both rural and urban areas.”

Responding to Kakade’s remarks, Shirole said it was good that the MP was taking interest in the election of other states, but added that the BJP will surely win the assembly polls in Gujarat. During the event, Shirole undertook a review of the works done in Pune under various schemes of the central government. He also spoke about a “survey” he had conducted on the Pune Railway Station, and his visit to United Nations. He also talked about the proposal on developing inland waterways in Pune, as a part of the Intra City Public Transport System, which, he said, was proposed by him to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. About the implementation of central government schemes in Pune area, he said, “As many as 1,18,557 account holders got loans amounting to 984 crore under the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra) scheme, till October.”

“Among the other financial reform schemes, a total of 6,41,443 accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna till September, while 5,49,632 were opened under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. Registrations for the Atal Pension Yojna are 45,572,” he added. Shirole said at least 4,216 BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders have received LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) connections, while PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections stand at 1,00,944.

“According to the guidelines by the central government, we have worked towards setting up Aadhaar centres across the city. Till now, as many as 91 centres have been planned by 25 banks, two of which have already become operational,” he said. Shirole added that he has proposed works amounting to Rs 20 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, while projects worth Rs 8.61 crore have received administrative permission. Of this, he said, projects worth Rs 4.41 crore have been completed.

He said, “Recently, I got a chance to visit the UN as a member of the sixth committee for the International Law Commission, wherein I had put forth the Indian government’s stand. During the visit, I met businessmen in the USA and appealed them to invest in our projects, such as the Pune Metro and solid waste management.” “During the visit, I had also discussed civic issues like traffic congestion in Pune with New York city corporators,” he added.

