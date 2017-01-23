Grand alliance to hold ‘Lok Samvad’ every last Monday of month

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Congress general secretry C P Joshi attended a meeting of three Grand Alliance partners on Monday where they decided to hold “Lok Samvad” of coalition leaders on the last Monday of every month for better coordination and to take government programmes to the grassroots level. (Representational Image) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Congress general secretry C P Joshi attended a meeting of three Grand Alliance partners on Monday where they decided to hold “Lok Samvad” of coalition leaders on the last Monday of every month for better coordination and to take government programmes to the grassroots level. (Representational Image)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Congress general secretry C P Joshi attended a meeting of three Grand Alliance partners on Monday where they decided to hold “Lok Samvad” of coalition leaders on the last Monday of every month for better coordination and to take government programmes to the grassroots level. Besides the three top leaders, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, state chiefs of JD(U), RJD and Congress and the entire members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet were present in the meeting attended by district chiefs of the three coalition partners.

Emerging from the meeting, Prasad told reporters that “Lok Samvad” (Public Interaction) would be held every last Monday of the month for select workers of the three coalition partners with the CM and the state Cabinet. “The aim is to forge a better coordination between coalition partners,” Prasad, whose RJD is the largest party in the coalition government in Bihar, said.

Congress general secretary and party in-charge for Bihar C P Joshi told reporters that the meeting was aimed at establishing “better integration” among the three partners at lower level.

Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said the objective was to take the government programmes down to grassroots level by the workers of the alliance partners.