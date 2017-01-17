Goa elections: For ‘promoting bribery’, notice to Arvind Kejriwal

The EC had asked him submit his explanation by 1 pm on January 19. The EC had asked him submit his explanation by 1 pm on January 19.

The Election Commission issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly promoting bribery during his election campaign in Goa.

During a speech in Goa on January 8, Kejriwal had asked the voters to take money if offered by the Congress and the BJP, “but vote only for AAP”. The EC had asked him submit his explanation by 1 pm on January 19. The EC said that, prima facie, it is of the opinion that the statement violated the model code of conduct as it amounts to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”. It said strict action will be taken should Kejriwal fail to respond by the afternoon of January 19.