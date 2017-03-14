After Goa, Congress edgy in Manipur as BJP likely to form govt

Ibobi Singh meanwhile delayed the tendering of his resignation. (Source: PTI photo) Ibobi Singh meanwhile delayed the tendering of his resignation. (Source: PTI photo)

As the battle for Goa continues, a quieter Manipur saw similar events unfolding from the time the election results were announced on March 11. As in Goa, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 28 of the 60 assembly seats here. Also like in Goa, the BJP, now the second largest party in the state with 21 MLAs, has managed to cobble together a patchwork coalition.

In Manipur, the BJP is supported by its allies – the NPP with four MLAs, the NPF with another four and the LJP with one MLA. In addition, the party has the support of newly elected TMC MLA Tombram Robindro and an independent MLA from Jiribam assembly constituency.

In a twist, a Congress MLA, Shyam Kumar from Andro, met governor Najma Heptullah and lent support to the BJP alliance. Since then, incumbent chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh has kept the remaining 27 MLAs holed up at his residence, some say to ensure that nobody else defects.

Rumours in the state are rife that over a dozen Congress MLAs are waiting in line to defect to the BJP – however, this is unconfirmed.

While the Congress here has not resorted to legal action like in Goa ( the CM has already been to meet the Governor in an informal show of strength as has the BJP), Ibobi Singh has resorted to other delaying tactics, hoping to garner more support in the meanwhile.

He submitted a letter of support, purportedly from the NPP, which NPP leader Conrad Sangma has denounced as being fake. Sangma has already held a press conference along with his four winning MLAs and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav extending support to the BJP.

Then rumours were floated and a letter leaked, allegedly from the Naga Peoples Front in which the NPF had set conditions and asked for cabinet posts in exchange for support. NPF leaders arrived in Imphal today and were taken to meet the governor to clarify their position. They have told the media that their support to the BJP is “unconditional”.

Ibobi Singh meanwhile delayed the tendering of his resignation. When he visited the Governor to stake claim on government formation, Heptullah told him that the process could not be started without his resignation. Singh finally resigned last night.

With the decks finally cleared, and the Supreme Court having given permission for Parrikar to be sworn in tomorrow, Heptullah is likely to invite the BJP in Manipur and its newly appointed chief minister designate N Biren this evening.

The BJP in Manipur has slotted its swearing-in ceremony tomorrow as well. This will be the first BJP government in Manipur, and Biren its first chief minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd