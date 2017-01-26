Will introduce system within 90 days to stop graft in Goa: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that if it is voted to power in Goa, it would put in place systems within three months “to weed out corruption from the state departments”. (Source: PTI Photo) Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that if it is voted to power in Goa, it would put in place systems within three months “to weed out corruption from the state departments”. (Source: PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that if it is voted to power in Goa, it would put in place systems within three months “to weed out corruption from the state departments”. Elvis Gomes, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Goa, while talking to PTI said, “Systems will be put in place within 90 days to weed out corruption. It will include implementation of various measures like increasing vigilance and introduction of e-governance on a large scale.” “These are two important issues that would be put in place within 90 days. Eventually in the course of time, the entire process will be so efficient that the interface between public and government official will be reduced,” he said. When the interface is reduced, corruption will start getting eliminated, Gomes said adding, “Goa is a small state, so it is an ideal place to do so.” “There is sufficient internet percolation, which will help the e-governance,” he said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The AAP has already announced that it would create 50,000 new jobs. Outlining his plan for job creation, Gomes said he will impose more tax on the private companies that do not provide employment to the local youths.

“The companies that do not hire Goans, will be taxed more than their counterparts. We also intend to push for creation of skill-development and training centers across the state to achieve our target of these 50,000 new jobs,” said Gomes.

“Reputed global and Indian B-schools, film and media institutes will be invited to set-up campuses in Goa creating a fresh pool of highly skilled work-force, in the state,” he added.

AAP is contestig 39 out of the 40 seats in Goa assembly, the election to which will be held on February 4.