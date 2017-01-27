Thank you for giving us Manohar Parrikar, Smriti Irani tells Goa

Smriti Irani said: Manohar Parrikar under the guidance of Narendrabhai Modi understood this basic need. Vote for the party that has Parrikar. (File Photo) Smriti Irani said: Manohar Parrikar under the guidance of Narendrabhai Modi understood this basic need. Vote for the party that has Parrikar. (File Photo)

IN Pernem, a constituency of Hindu farmers, Union minister Smriti Irani called for votes to the party that gave them a bus stop, a promise “those Congress walas never kept”. At Aldonha, a Christian dominant constituency, she spoke of wider roads where cars needn’t take a calculated reverse anymore, and at Calangute, a cosmopolitan bookmark, she promised a garbage-free constituency. But in her 15-minute speeches, what the football-loving locals kept referring to as “goals” and “sure shots” was the gratitude she expressed to the Goan population for electing and gifting “Goa ke suputra” Manohar Parrikar.

“On Republic Day, the shine you see on the faces of the soldiers was thanks to one man. The man who, under the guidance of Narendrabhai Modi, gave us the surgical strike. I am proud I am standing in his karmabhoomi today. Manohar Parrikar’s Goa. He came from Goa to Delhi. In Delhi, he ensured that when a neighbouring country like Pakistan attacks, we are in a position to reply,” she said. “It is you we have to thank. You have given us a decision taker like Parrikar who has given respect to the armed forces. Today they know we support them and stand by them.” Irani spent the day campaigning for candidates Rajendra Arlekar (Pernem), Glenn Souza Ticlo (Aldonha) and Michael Lobo (Calangute) and took repeated potshots at the Congress.

At Pernem, she started by expressing the importance of One Rank One Pension. “Imagine, in 40 years Congress could not even give pension to the men who protect us. Parrikar under the guidance of Narendrabhai Modi understood this basic need. Vote for the party that has Parrikar,” she said. It was a mahila melawa at Pernem, and women farm laborers were marvelling at her “beautiful black sari”. At Aldonha, there were a few who thought her Hindi was tough to understand but they acknowledged the “pure bhasha”.

At Pernem, she chose Aldonha to compare the Congress and the BJP. “The last time you elected us, we promised a bridge and Colvem bridge has been completed in 13 months. Imagine, there is another commitment. It was made during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time and since then the many Congress governments that have come have never made it happen. Narendrabhai Modi, Prime Minister, himself came down to Goa to inaugurate the Mopa airport,” she said. At her last stop in Calangute, she focused on Swachh Bharat as she echoed MLA Lobo’s commitment of communal toilets and garbage-free environment. “… He [PM Modi] chose sanitation and toilets for girls as his subject from his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort,” she said.

Irani said not many know she has a house in Thivim and her closest friend’s family lives in Bags. “People here have always thought can Goa give anything other than tourism. Parrikar showed they can,” she said. She ended each speech with “Dev bhare karo”, before asking candidates to call her on verdict day and say, “Jhinklo tai, jhinklo.”