SC agrees to hear Congress’ petition challenging Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa CM

As Goa Governor Mridula Sinha cleared the decks for Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to form government in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently hear Congress’ petition challenging his appointment as the Chief Minister of the state, news agency ANI reported. Congress is also expected to raise the issue of government formation in Goa and Manipur in Parliament tomorrow.

Congress CLP leader Babu Kavlekar filed a writ petition in the apex court hearing fixed at 10:30 am tomorrow for not inviting the single largest party to form the government by the Goa Governor. Advocate Kapil Sibal and Manu Singhvi will appear before the Supreme Court on behalf of Congress.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party revealed that Parrikar’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 5 pm. Parrikar resigned from his position as MoD ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. He, however, will have to prove his strength in the assembly within fifteen days. After spending two-and-a-half years as Defence Minister, Parrikar is set to return as Goa chief minister.

BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be in attendance tomorrow for the swearing-in ceremony.

Senior Congress leaders cried foul as they accused the BJP of “stealing the elections”. Former union minister P Chidambaram claimed the BJP has no right to form the government. “A party that comes second has no right to form the Government. BJP stealing elections in Goa and Manipur,” he tweeted. Congress observer in Goa, Digvijaya Singh also claimed that “money power” won in Goa. Apologising to the people of Goa, he added that the party’s struggle against “communal forces” will continue. “Money Power has won over People’s Power. I apologise to the People of Goa as we couldn’t muster the support to form the Govt. But our struggle against Communal Forces and Money Power Politics in Goa shall continue,” he wrote on Twitter.

MLAs from the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are expected to be rewarded for extending support to the Parrikar-led BJP government. Sources in the know told The Indian Express that all three GFP MLAs will be made ministers and the MGP is also likely to get two cabinet positions. Independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gaude will be given portfolios, too. BJP will have four ministers in Parrikar’s cabinet. The post of Speaker and deputy speaker will be retained by BJP. The saffron party also said there won’t be a deputy CM in the state.

Sunday saw the BJP outmaneuver the Congress despite winning just 13 seats in the sate. The party managed to stitch together an alliance with estranged ally MGP and the newly-formed GFP. They also got support from two independents. This took its total to 21 — past the halfway mark in the 40-seat Goa Aseembly. The Congress is the single largest party with 17 seats.

