Scams to vikas to fish: Goans have to choose their final 40 on Feb 4

FROM ALLEGATIONS of scams to visions of development and even the price of fish. The multi-cornered campaign for the Goa assembly polls on February 4 ended at sunset Thursday, with the three major contenders — the ruling BJP, Congress and the challenger AAP — delivering their parting shots in a last-minute bid to reel in the votes.

With traditional allies splitting to present a different scenario this time, the state’s 11,10,884 voters will pick the final 40 from the 251 candidates in the fray.

While the primary fight is between BJP and Congress, both national parties will have their considerable vote-share eaten by new entrants, say political observers. For Congress, it will be AAP; for the BJP, it will be a combination of AAP and the three-party alliance of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena.

In the south, Independent and former MLA Vijay Sardesai from Goa Forward is seen as an important gamechanger. To the north in the state’s capital, another old hand, former minister and Independent candidate Babush (Atanasio Monserrate), and his United Goans Party, may disturb the poll math.

The BJP has chosen development as its campaign pitch, with promises of Rs 15,000 crore-backed infrastructure projects modelled towards employment opportunity and tourism. The Congress is looking to sell a “refocus towards the regional plan” and a review of the investment board in the state. AAP has called for ecological and environmental priorities to be placed along with employment opportunities.

On Thursday morning, calling an end to the campaign, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh released what the party called a “chargesheet of corruption charges against (former Goa CM and Union Defence Minister) Manohar Parrikar and BJP MLAs from the state.

Listing a total of 26 “scams”, Singh alleged, “PM says na khaunga na khaane dunga (The PM says I will not be corrupt and won’t let others be corrupt). If you see the crime record of the BJP government in the last five years, which we have been exposing from time to time, they have not responded to our charges. The institution of Lok Ayukta has not been activated. The BJP government in Goa has been involved in crony capitalism in almost every department. One of the major reasons why Parrikar would not like to leave Goa… is because for him, Goa is a goose that lays the golden egg.” However, the party did not produce any proof to substantiate the allegations.

At the BJP office, Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar addressed a press conference together, with the former doing all the talking. “Today is the end of an extensive election campaign. I personally visited 36 constituencies. We have support from all sections of society, especially the youth and the women. In fact, people have expressed satisfaction with our development work and social sector schemes which we initiated in these five years, inspite of the financial crisis.”

Parrikar claimed that from his interactions, he saw a “two-third people’s mandate” for the BJP. He also said that several sections of the salaried class, including police, had expressed some concerns which the government would address once it was allowed to continue at the helm.

Responding to Congress’s allegations, Parrikar said, “It’s too late. With just two days to the election, this doesn’t need an answer.” Taking a dig at Digvijaya Singh, Parrikar said, “He does not know Goa. He should eat fish again.”

Speaking about fish, AAP chose to end its door-to-door broom campaign by adding one more assurance to its 95-point manifesto — “Fish for All”. AAP has promised staple fish varieties at affordable prices for Goan families through a scheme involving a fishermen’s cooperative.

Promising better prices for varieties such as Visvonn (Kingfish), Maddoshi (Lady Fish), Vellyo (Silver fish) and Mackarel, AAP promised more fish on the plate through a state-of-art supply chain.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch leader Subash Velingkar, chose to push the language agenda one last time. “Language is a priority. They are spreading the false fear that English is the only language, which gives employment. Our fight for the language is a continuous andolan. And, we will fight for it till the state government stops giving grants to English-medium schools,” he said.

Claiming that many RSS functionaries had praised the manner in which his group split from the BJP, the rebel Sangh leader added, “The Nagpur RSS has let us down. Parrikar was with us on this issue in 2011 before he became the CM. He has put pressure and misled them. Things stand changed today.”

“Even the new RSS functionaries who have been brought in our place have expressed support to us. The issue of language is a core issue, it goes straight to our identity,” he said.

On February 4, the state will also see many firsts. Though it has not gone down well with everyone, the electoral office will be gifting pink teddy bears to first-time women voters. Besides, polling stations will be completely manned by differently abled people to send a social message. Goa has two districts, with 11 talukas and 1,642 polling booths.