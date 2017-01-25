Rahul Gandhi scheduled to visit Goa to address a public meeting on January 30

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mapusa town of North Goa on January 30, ahead of the state Legislative Assembly polls. “Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Mapusa on January 30. Congress party is all set to win on the majority seats in the state,” party’s General Secretary Digvijay Singh told reporters in Pajani.

Polling in the coastal state will be held on February 4. This would be Rahul Gandhi’s second public meeting in Goa in the run up for the Assembly polls, the first one being addressed in Fatorda earlier last month.