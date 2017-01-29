Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray in Goa for poll rallies on Monday

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17.

With campaigning reaching fever pitch in Goa, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray will address public meetings on Monday in the poll-bound state. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has confirmed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka will not be visiting the state for election campaign. The party (Congress) is contesting on 37 seats, while it is supporting three candidates in different constituencies.

BJP which has been at the forefront of organising public rallies will sum up its series with two such meetings of President Amit Shah in north Goa on Monday.

Shah had addressed a public meeting on January 26. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in the state and has also addressed a couple of meetings in south Goa.

Shiv Sena which is contesting the election in alliance with rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar led Goa Suraksha Manch and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will have its president Uddhav Thackeray addressing a meeting at Saligao in North Goa. Sena is contesting on four seats including the one in Saligao.