Pune, Pimpri volunteers helping AAP score a win in Goa

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to pull off in Goa, what it did in Delhi. And, as was the case with the latter, party volunteers from various parts of the country are helping it to create a ground swell of support. Volunteers from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas are also putting in their bit by visiting the tiny seaside state and camping there in phases. If party office-bearers are to believed, as many as 1,500 volunteers from across Maharashtra (except Mumbai) have been to Goa and have worked with the local campaign managers. Over a hundred party workers from the regions have made weekly trips to the state. Every batch of volunteers is supposed to stay back in the state for two to four weeks and work before making way for another batch.

As per the party’s city unit, with Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa being held simultaneously, the party leadership has bifurcated the into two parts. Members in the northern regions have been asked to dispatch volunteers to Punjab, while those in south are supposed to sent the workers to Goa.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has launched its ground campaign in Goa about eight months ago and since then our volunteers are going there to help the local unit with the campaign. People from Marathwada, Vidarbha, western Maharashta, as well as Pune, are enthusiastically enrolling to volunteer,” said Subhash Ware, a city-based AAP leader, who had unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha polls on party ticket.

Chetan Bendre, volunteer coordinater from Pimpri, said various units in Goa have been assigned different constituencies.

“Members from Pimpri Chinchwad are supposed to campaign in Maem constituency, while those from Pune are helping out the candidate in Marcaim. The volunteers are mostly supposed to do door-to-door campaigning. Some of the members have also taken feedback from the ground and conveyed it to campaign designers,” said Bendre.

The party’s city units have also organised fund-raising activities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Both Ware and Bendre think that the party stands a good chance of winning Goa polls, thanks to its clean image and the “disillusionment suffered by Goans from the BJP”.

“People are not happy about Parsekar at all. The BJP had made several promises in the last Assembly polls, including the one to shut down casinos, which have not been fulfilled. AAP has also put forward a manifesto that aims to resolve issues, concerning mining sector, corruption as well as lack of infrastructure to help further growth of tourism,” said Ware. He said the party will have an edge over others in campaigning, as Goans are not known to come out for rallies. “What, instead, will work is door-to-door campaigning, which has remained a forte for the AAP, as was seen in Delhi as well as in Varanasi during the Lok Sabha polls,” said Ware.