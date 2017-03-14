Post-defeat Churn: Congress general secretary quits, M Veerappa Moily calls for ‘surgery’

Digvijaya Singh in Panaji on Sunday. Source: Nirmal Harindran Digvijaya Singh in Panaji on Sunday. Source: Nirmal Harindran

THE CONGRESS’S recent electoral drubbings led to the resignation of a party general secretary and made former Union minister M Veerappa Moily call for a “structural change”, “major surgery” and the need to decentralise the party on Monday.

Moily, however, made it clear that this “of course does not apply to our leadership.Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi”.

Days after BJP removed the Congress as principal opposition in Odisha civic polls, party general secretary B K Hariprasad, who was the Congress’s state in-charge, resigned owning responsibility for the defeat.

Congress spokesperson Brajesh Kalappa said Hariprasad resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor show in the panchayat elections. “He has done this only to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s hands,” Kalappa added.

Moily claimed that the Uttar Pradesh verdict was the defeat of “identity politics” of Samajwadi Party and BSP, and that the Congress suffered in the process. He said, “In all state units and in AICC…we need to decentralise the party and empower state leaderships. There needs to be a structural change in…Congress.”

Advocating greater decision-making responsibilities for state leaders, Moily told The Indian Express, “We have hundreds of Amit Shahs (BJP president, credited with strategising BJP victories, especially in politically crucial UP) in our party. But they have to be empowered and put to use… They are capable of handling responsibilities.”

Asked whether the party high command system has to change, he said, “Structural change will have to take place. It (party) has to respond to the time and challenges.”

Moily said, “Those responsible for the defeat of the party more than two times (in elections) will have to be changed. There is no point in giving them more responsibilities – either at the national or at state levels. Of course, this does not apply to our leadership.Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. We need structural changes, which require a major surgery right from the top under the leadership of Sonia and Rahul. You cannot replace (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi in the BJP. (Similarly) you cannot replace Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi in the Congress. But Amit Shahs can be changed,” he said.

Asked whether the party can revive under Rahul’s leadership, Moily said, “It is quite possible.. He is a very capable leader (and) he alone cannot be blamed for this (drubbing in UP). He has to work under the circumstances with leaders around him.”

He said, “Don’t disarm our top leadership.allow them to march forward. It doesn’t matter even if they commit mistakes. That is how Indira Gandhi grew up.. He (Rahul) should not be clouded, he should not be shrouded; his wings should be kept open.”