Poll campaign efforts will fetch result in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Shripad Naik

Union Minister Shripad Naik. (Source: Archives/File) Union Minister Shripad Naik. (Source: Archives/File)

Union Minister Shripad Naik on Saturday said the upcoming Assembly election in Goa will set mood of the electorate for the next Lok Sabha election and that BJP’s campaign efforts will fetch results in the 2019 polls. “Attempts which we are making to get votes will naturally set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which is hardly two years away,” Naik told PTI on his campaign trail in Mayem constituency on Saturday.

Watch what else is making news:

“The efforts that we are putting for this election will fetch us benefit for Lok Sabha polls,” Naik, who holds the AYUSH ministry, said. The minister is among BJP’s star campaigners for Goa Assembly polls scheduled on February 4 and has been touring across North Goa. To a query, Naik admitted that there could be certain anti-incumbency factor in few constituencies. “Usually you have anti-incumbency when there is no development. People get agitated when they see that their aspirations are not fulfilled by the government. As far as Goa is concerned, in maximum constituencies, anti-incumbency factor is hardly there,” he said.

On induction of few candidates from the Congress into BJP’s fold or denial of tickets to some sitting legislators, Naik said wherever party was facing anti-incumbency factor, candidates have been changed. “We have inducted new candidates in few constituencies to counter anti-incumbency factor. They have been taken to neutralise that,” he said. In the run up for the polls, BJP has inducted former Congress legislators – Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho in its fold, while three sitting legislators – Ramesh Tawadkar, Anant Shet and Vishnu Wagh were denied ticket.

Naik said BJP is contesting the election on the plank of development and stable government. “BJP has shown in the last five years how a stable government can propel development. Goa has witnessed massive development in past five year,” he said. Naik said his party is expecting to win in more than 21 seats out of total 40 and form government on its own.