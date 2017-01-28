Narendra Modi Live in Goa: PM to campaign for Manohar Parrikar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking shortly in Panaji, Goa on Saturday, a constituency that has elected a BJP MLA for the last five assembly elections – Manohar Parrikar. The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful that PM Modi’s rally will help secure more votes, especially as there seems to be a sense of worry in the party if it will manage to reach anywhere close to the magic figure of 21. Meanwhile, a party worker overseeing preparations at the rally venue had earlier said, “Amit Shah had hinted at Modi sending Parrikar back to Goa but if Modi himself says it here in Goa then there is a good chance people may reconsider not voting for us… people in Goa are very proud of Parrikar.”

3:58 pm:

PM Modi rally about to begin but half the ground empty PM Modi rally about to begin but half the ground empty

3:43 pm:

An enthusiastic BJP supporter at Modi rally in Goa An enthusiastic BJP supporter at Modi rally in Goa

3:35 pm:

Crowd Crowd

3:30 pm: BJP workers say at least 50k people will show up, buses sent to all 40 constituencies

3:15 pm:

Crowd building up ahead of PM Modi’s speech in Panaji. Crowd building up ahead of PM Modi’s speech in Panaji.

3:06 pm: On Monday, BJP president Amit Shah’s remark at a rally in Vasco set the ball rolling. “(Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi) needs him (Parrikar) at the Centre as well. We will decide after elections where Parrikar will be working. But let me assure you that wherever Parrikar may be working, the Goa government will function under his leadership,” the BJP president said.

3:05 pm: Serving as the Defence Minister since the Modi cabinet reshuffle of November 2014, Parrikar has repeatedly hinted that he’s open to coming back to Goa.

3:00 pm: BJP workers estimate a crowd of at least 50,000 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Panaji on Saturday

