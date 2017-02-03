Parrikar seeks more time to respond to EC notice on reported bribery remarks in Goa

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar on Friday sought more time to respond to the Election Commission show cause notice on reported bribery remarks in Goa, which the poll panel found prima facie violative of the model code. “…there is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol),” the EC notice quoted the Defence Minister as having told the electorate in Chimbel, Goa, on January 29. Reminding the former Goa Chief Minister of the provisions of the Model Code for elections, it said his remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Goa, along with Punjab, is going for assembly polls on March 4.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd