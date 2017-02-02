Need Manohar Parrikar in Delhi but can consider: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo) BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo)

For once, BJP chief Amit Shah sought to give Manohar Parrikar and Laxmikant Parsekar, Goa chief ministers past and present, equal credit for five years of stability. “In the last five years, initially Manohar Parrikar and later Laxmikant Parsekar have given you stability, which is very important for development of a state,” Shah said at a public meeting Wednesday.

So far, the entire BJP campaign had sought to project Parrikar as someone who would oversee functioning of the Goa government. Shah touched on that too: “Goa sends a lot of letters and phone calls. On phone people say, send Parrikar back. There are letters too. But Parrikar has a bigger role for the nation. He has to fulfil his responsibility as defence minister,” Shah said. Yet he added, “The government is keeping all options open. If the Goans want it, on this too the BJP can consider it after the elections… Whether he is here (Goa) or there (Delhi), he is one man who thinks for Goa 24×7.”

He praised Parrikar while countering Rahul Gandhi, who had questioned what was the difference on the border after the NDA came to power. “Let me tell you Rahul baba, earlier Pakistan would start golibaari and Pakistan would end it. Now with Modiji as PM, and Parrikar as defence minister, Pakistan starts the firing, but the Indian Army ends it.”

Speaking on the budget, he praised the cash limit on election spending. He said the decision will affect the BJP too. “But we have to make our elections clean. We have to pull black money out of elections too,” he said. “Modi [PM] will be known as chunaav sudharak. In the election history of India, he will go down as the PM who took this decision.”