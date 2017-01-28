‘Goa has given the nation a powerful defence minister’: PM Modi’s top quotes from Panaji rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo

Ahead of the Goa assembly polls scheduled for February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Panaji, a constituency that has elected Manohar Parrikar as the BJP MLA for the last five assembly elections. PM Modi in his address promised the crowd that if they vote BJP to power, then the party will make Goa the most comfortable state in the country. The prime minister also said some parties have already conceded defeat and they are searching for excuses. He further added that his government has given to the state more than what the state has got from various governments at the Centre in the last 5 years.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s address to the public meeting in Goa on Saturday:

1. I promise you that if you give us comfortable majority, we will make Goa the most comfortable state of the country.

2. Goa has given a powerful defence minister to the nation, the whole world is discussing about surgical strike.

3. We can have differences of opinion but that does not mean we need to deviate from the core issue of India’s development.

4. Some saying PMO pressurised Election Commission for simultaneous elections in Punjab, Goa. If you don’t trust the umpire, then why enter the battlefield?

5. For Goa’s economic development and employment, we are emphasising on tourism by working shoulder to shoulder with the state government.

6. Arrival visa, online-visa facility and other such facilities are being given to tourists now, and Goa is the most benefited in this case, and sees huge rush of tourists.

7. Some parties are preparing their drafts ahead of the February 1st budget, in order to attack us the moment we release it.

8. The pickpocketers of democracy doesn’t want the good of the people.

9. Dare Opposition to fight elections on the issue of development.

10. Demonetisation did not hamper Goa tourism.

