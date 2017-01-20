Muslims in Goa: 1 MLA in history, 3 candidates now

The Muslim community is Goa, rarely represented in the assembly, has got three tickets from mainstream parties this time — one each from AAP, the Congress and the NCP. Muslims make up roughly 8 per cent of of Goa’s 14.5 lakh population, with a sizeable presence in five constituencies. The community, however, has had only one Muslim MLA ever elected — though for five terms.

There had been rising demands from within the local community for political representation, with a delegation of community leaders meeting the Congress leadership seeking representation for the community. The Congress delayed naming any Muslim candidate in its initial list but fielded municipal councillor Saifullah Khan from Vosco on Sunday, after its talks with NCP broke down. The NCP had claimed Vosco. It has nominated Nasruddin Shaikh from Sanquelim.

AAP has nominated a 34-year-old social activist, Mulla Mohsin Mujawar, from Ponda.

The last Muslim MLA was Haji Shaikh Hassan Haroon who represented Mormugao for five terms as a Congress legislator. He had also served as industry minister and Speaker of the Goa assembly. In 2002, Haroon quit the Congress and joined the BJP after which he failed to win his seat.

“It is really difficult to get the community’s problems addressed if you do not have political representation,” said Wali Siddiqui, an activist in Panaji.

“I agree there is no rule that only Muslim leaders should lead Muslims,” said Basheer Ahmed of All Goa Muslim Jamat. “But it becomes easy for a leader from a community to understand and address a community’s problems. In a democracy everyone should be feel that he is represented.”