Manohar Parrikar to swear-in as Goa Chief minister tomorrow at 5 pm

Manohar Parrikar. (Express Photo)

With Goa Governor Mridula Sinha clearing the decks for Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to form government in the state, the BJP on Monday revealed that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on March 14 at 5 pm. Parrikar will resign from his position as MoD before swearing-in as Goa Chief Minister for the second time. He, however, will have to prove his strength in the assembly within fifteen days.

Sunday saw the BJP outmaneuver the Congress despite winning just 13 seats in the sate. The party managed to stitch together an alliance with estranged ally MGP and the newly formed GFP. They also got support from two independents. This took its total to 21 — past the halway mark in the 40-seat Goa Aseembly. The Congress is the single largest party with 17 seats.

Senior Congress leaders cried foul as they accused the BJP of “stealing the elections”. Former union minister P Chidambaram claimed the BJP has no right to form the government. “A party that comes second has no right to form the Government. BJP stealing elections in Goa and Manipur,” he tweeted. Congress observer in Goa, Digvijaya Singh also claimed that “money power” won in Goa. Apologising to the people of Goa, he added that the party’s struggle against “communal forces” will continue. “Money Power has won over People’s Power. I apologise to the People of Goa as we couldn’t muster the support to form the Govt. But our struggle against Communal Forces and Money Power Politics in Goa shall continue,” he wrote on Twitter.

