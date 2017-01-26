People have a wish, we’ll consider later: Manohar Parrikar

“Had Parrikar been CM, the BJP would have had a clear edge. But Laxmikant Parsekar [incumbent CM] is not so popular,” said Lucky, who runs a shop in Candolim. (Source: File Photo)Manohar Parrikar, the talking point of the Goa polls, indicated he is keeping his options open as far as returning is concerned. “People have a wish, we will consider it later,” Parrikar, 61, said Wednesday, sitting in a couch in the lobby of his hotel after a long day of campaigning. “I had got a mandate,” the former CM added. “I have a good connect with people and I have maintained it… People know me here. I spend a lot of time here.” He added, however, “It will be a mandate for the BJP [if it wins]. It may have my efforts, but it’s the party’s mandate.”

The Union defence minister was not ready to discuss BJP chief Amit Shah’s remark that the next Goa government will function under Parrikar’s leadership. The BJP has been missing a strong leader in the election fray. It has faced a setback from a breakup with its ally MGP, a threat from RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar’s GSM that has aligned with the Shiv Sena and the MGP, and a new challenge in AAP.

“Had Parrikar been CM, the BJP would have had a clear edge. But Laxmikant Parsekar [incumbent CM] is not so popular,” said Lucky, who runs a shop in Candolim. “Parrikar had a way of taking people into confidence,” said Ravi, another shopkeeper. “He also created an impression that the state government does good for the people. Parrikar’s rule, in fact, made people reject other parties including the Congress, which had a considerable support base earlier,” About AAP, Parrikar said, “Goa is a close-knit society. No one can win the state overnight. People are aware of the way the Delhi government is being run .” He called AAP the “most corrupt party”. “They spend in crores. They used money from the Delhi treasury. Why is the Delhi government propagating AAP in other states?”

The BJP, meanwhile, faces antagonism in the Christian community, comprising a fourth of the population. The Catholic Church has publicly said the BJP-led government at the Centre has shifted its social policy away from uplift of poor with the demonetisation process. “There is increasing disillusionment among the community and its leaders about the BJP. Demonetisation and the beef ban have had a deep impact on people’s trust in it as a party that would work for sabka saath sabka vikas,” said John K of Panaji.

A large number of Christians are seen as having backed Parrikar when he was in charge in Goa. A top BJP leader, however, argued that only 15 per cent of Christians had backed the party earlier. “Even Parrikar was not supported by more than 15 per cent. And a lot of them vote on the basis of their personal rapport with the candidate or party’s local unit.”