Manohar Parrikar asks AAP: Where is the money coming from to double the funds

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (PTI Photo)

Taking a dig at AAP for announcing that it will “double” the funds for schemes started by him when he was the Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar wanted to know the “source” from where the money would come. “They (AAP) keep on making any announcement… They have said that whatever schemes that Parrikar had done, we will double their amount… They are not revealing from where will they get the money. I find it funny,” Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said addressing youth convention in Mormugao constituency.

Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 4. “Everyone has predicted they (AAP) will not win a single seat and hence it is easy for them to keep on making promises,” Parrikar said.

He said if voted to power BJP will link the social and educational schemes to inflation. “After every two years. It will keep on increasing. This will happen automatic,” said the Defence Minister.