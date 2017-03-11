Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party: All you need to know about the kingmaker party in Goa

The MGP is Goa’s first ruling party after Portuguese rule ended in the state in 1961. The MGP is Goa’s first ruling party after Portuguese rule ended in the state in 1961.

The first ruling party of Goa, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) might not have won too many seats in the 2017 assembly elections, but it might very well be the kingmaker in the state’s government formation. With Congress winning 17 seats, BJP winning 13 and MGP with 3 seats, the party’s inclination towards either of the two states would be decisive.

The MGP is Goa’s first ruling party after Portuguese rule ended in the state in 1961. Having a strong base among non-Brahmin Hindus of Goa, the party managed to remain in power for the first two decades after colonial rule in the state, fighting against every other party. Riding on a rally cry of populism, the party had strongly demanded the merger of Goa with Maharashtra. However, it eventually backed from this stance since an opinion poll conducted in 1967 voted against it.

Since the 1980s however, the party had started losing out its support base. In the elections of 1994, the BJP made an alliance with the MGP and made inroads into the Hindu voter base of the state. Over the years, the party’s status kept eroding with the BJP gaining popularity among the same voter base instead. Further, the party had consistently been experiencing a rift with the BJP as well and had broken out of the alliance soon before the assembly elections this year. However, the party had also indicated that it would go back to the BJP in case it emerged as single largest party without a majority. A party leader of the BJP is reported to have said that their inclination towards BJP was stronger because of a similarity in ideology as well. With a neck to neck battle between Congress and BJP in Goa, MGP has the ball in its court to determine which party forms the government in the state.

