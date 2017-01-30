LIVE: PM Modi must listen to others’ ‘mann ki baat’, says Rahul Gandhi in Goa

Rahul Gandhi in Goa Rahul Gandhi in Goa

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Goa on Monday before the state Assembly elections scheduled on February 4. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader appeared for a hearing in a defamation case in Bhiwandi, Mumbai.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had addressed a joint press conference, a first after Samajwadi Party and congress formed an alliance in the poll bound state.

WATCH LIVE:

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

5.50 pm: Modiji doesn’t listen to anyone. He says listen to my ‘mann ki baat’. He never says tell me your ‘mann ki baat’: Rahul

5.45 pm: PM Modi says I have eliminated corruption, but entire Goa knows PM is lying. Even the PM knows this fact, says Rahul

5.40 pm: They promised of giving jobs to 50, 000 people but everyone knows that Goa govt didn’t give jobs to anyone. Then PM comes and says that they have developed the state: Rahul

5.20 pm:



5.15 pm: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi arrives at the venue of his rally in Goa

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd