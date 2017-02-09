Goa CM rules out possibility of dissolution of assembly 

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Thursday ruled the possibility of dissolving the State Legislative Assembly and said the present government would continue to function ahead of the counting on March 11. As per Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, the state legislative assembly should meet at least once in every six months, failing which the Governor may dissolve the legislative assembly.

For Goa, it was due before February 26 as the last assembly session was held on August 26. The Governor could not summon the session as the Election Model Code of Conduct is imposed since January 4. Goa witnessed a four-cornered contest for elections to 40 assembly seats on February 4. “After the elections, now we are waiting for the counting. The question of dissolution doesn’t arise. The government continues to function…the cabinet also continues to exist but we are not holding any meetings as we can’t take policy decisions,” Parsekar told PTI in an interview in Panaji.

When asked if it would be difficult for the new chief minister to take over the office, Parsekar said, “I don’t think that time will come. I am confident,” exuding confidence that the BJP would win the polls and that he would continue to retain his position. Regarding upcoming budget session, he said it would not be difficult to table the Budget before March 31 as the respective departments are already working on compiling their bit.

“Though there is restriction on the government, the administration has continued its work. It won’t be a big challenge to place the budget before March 31. The new CM gets 15 days before it,” he said. The CM apprised that he has not taken any policy decision recently under the current circumstances though he has instructed senior officials of various departments to clear filed at their level and filter their numbers forwarded to him for clearance.