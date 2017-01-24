In reply to EC, Arvind Kejriwal says make me brand ambassador against graft

Said take BJP money, vote AAP. (File) Said take BJP money, vote AAP. (File)

Days after the Election Commission censured him for asking Goa voters to accept bribes from BJP, but vote for AAP, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has written to the poll panel that his statement was aimed at “curbing corruption”. Seeking a review of the matter, Kejriwal has also gone on to propose to the EC that it could consider making him its “brand ambassador” to curb bribery. At an election rally in Goa, Kejriwal had told the audience that “if the BJP offers money for votes, take it, but vote only for the jhaadu (AAP symbol).” Following complaints, the EC issued a notice to Kejriwal, censuring him.

In his response, Kejriwal wrote: “The fact is I am trying to curb bribery. The whole country knows that the Aam Aadmi Party is born out of this crusade against corruption and our aim is to root our bribery and corruption. In every election campaign, I say, ‘Other parties will offer money, take it. But vote for the jhaadu.’”

He added: “The Election Commission has issued a notice that I am encouraging the electorate to accept bribes. I do not understand how am I provoking people to accept bribes. What wrong have I said? If I said, whoever gives you money, vote for them, then that would be bribery. I am saying the exact opposite that whoever offers money do not vote for them. With this statement of mine, bribery should stop. When parties offering money will realise that people take money but do not vote for them, then they will stop giving out money.”

Stating that the EC has been unsuccessful in its efforts to stop circulation of money during elections, he said: “The EC should in fact make me their brand ambassador.”

“By stopping me to say what I am saying, the Election Commission is not stopping corruption, but encouraging it. I hope you will reconsider this matter and will allow me to continue saying this,” he said, adding that he was making the letter public to spark a nationwide debate on the issue.