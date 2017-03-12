Goans have given Congress last chance to perform or perish, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Archive Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Express Archive Photo)

With the Congress emerging as the single largest party though short of a majority in Goa, senior leader Digvijaya Singh today said the Goans have given them a last chance to either perform or perish. The Congress won 17 seats, surpassing the BJP which bagged 13, while the others, including Goa Forward, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents, got the remaining 10 seats in the 40-member House.

“Congress should also understand that the people of Goa have given us last chance to perform or else perish. May God help us (sic),” Singh posted on Twitter this morning. Apparently referring to the party’s debacle in the 2012 Goa elections, the senior Congress leader said, “We have learnt our lesson corruption shall not be tolerated. We shall sincerely work for Goa and Goans.” “We have learnt our lesson and mistakes made in 2007-2012 wont be repeated. We shall deliver the promises made in a time frame (sic),” he said.

In another tweet, Singh thanked the Goans to have reposed their faith in the Congress. “As we have a fractured mandate we are seeking support from all non BJP MLAs without compromising on core promises made in our manifesto,” he said.

In an indirect reference to claim of BJP leader Manohar Parrikar that they are in the race to form the government, he said, “My sympathies for Manohar Parrikar. But give him credit for his never say die spirit.” The Congress is likely to stake claim to form the government Sunday after holding the meeting of its new MLAs, who will elect their leader.