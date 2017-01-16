Goa: Two MLAs resign from State Assembly

Two legislators, Vijai Sardesai (independent) and Caetan Silva (Goa Vikas Party), resigned as Member of Legislative Assembly. Sardesai, an independent legislator representing Fatorda constituency in South Goa Monday tendered his resignation to join Goa Forward, a political outfit which has been mentored by him, ahead of the Assembly polls.

After tendering the resignation, Sardesai formally joined Goa Forward in Panaji in presence of his supporters. Sardesai said he will contest from Fatorda constituency, where Damodar Naik is the BJP candidate. Assembly polls in the coastal state are scheduled to be held on February 4.

“There a tremendous support received by Goa Forward. We have been preaching ‘Goenkarponn’ (Goan identity). The issues which are close to the heart of the people would be taken up by Goa Forward,” said Sardesai.

Silva, who represented Benaulim constituency, also quit his party and is likely to contest as an independent from the constituency.