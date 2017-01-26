Goa polls: Ruling BJP to release poll manifesto on Jan 29

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to retain power in Goa, will release its assembly poll manifesto on January 29. (Source: PTI Photo) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to retain power in Goa, will release its assembly poll manifesto on January 29. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to retain power in Goa, will release its assembly poll manifesto on January 29. “The manifesto would be released on January 29,” state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told PTI on Thursday.

He, however, did not reveal the contents of the manifesto. “We are yet to give final touches to the manifesto,” Tendulkar said. A committee, headed by senior party leader and deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, has been formed to draft the manifesto. The work on it has been going on since the last one month.

The panel has held several meetings, attended by leaders, including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

According to Tendulkar, almost 80 per cent of the promises made in 2012 have been fulfilled by the party. “Rest 20 per cent, which are yet to be achieved due to various reasons, would be included in the new manifesto,” he added.

Parrikar has already highlighted some of the key features of the manifesto. He had told reporters in Vasco that the party will promise smoother mobility for the people by improving intra-city bus service and introducing concepts like Metro train.

The Union Minister had also said that the social welfare schemes would be linked to inflation, wherein the money paid to the beneficiary would be increased in accordance to the rise in the inflation.