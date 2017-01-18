Goa polls: Reality TV star, hockey player, fitness trainer and former cop in AAP candidate list

A reality show star, a fitness trainer, an international hockey player and a former policeman are among the Aam Aadmi Party candidates for Goa election. (Representational image) A reality show star, a fitness trainer, an international hockey player and a former policeman are among the Aam Aadmi Party candidates for Goa election. (Representational image)

CECILLE RODRIGUES, 34, is a known face on television after having emerged the first runner-up in a popular dance competition. She is contesting from Taleigao constituency, the stronghold of former minister Atanasio Monserratte.

LORETTA D’SOUZA, 62, is a former international hockey goalkeeper and one of the first to represent Goa in the India women’s team. D’Souza, who was in the Indian Revenue Service and who retired after serving in the customs department, is contesting from Vasco da Gama.

PRADEEP PADGAONKAR, 56, is a former journalist who has been fielded from Saligao. Padgaonkar worked as features editor of a popular local news channel before quitting his job to join the party.

SANDESH TELEKAR, 40, is a former police officer. Telekar, who received training as a commando at the NSG’s Manesar unit, served with the Goa police for a decade before quitting to start his own business. Telekar has been fielded from Canacona.

SHRADDHA KHALAP is a restaurateur, apart from being the daughter-in-law of former Union law minister Ramakant Khalap. She has the AAP ticket to Mapusa.

RAMA KANKONKAR, 31, is a fitness trainer and has been fielded from St Aandre. Among AAP’s other young candidates is Ravindra Velip, 28, who has been an important member of the movement for mining through the cooperative scheme.